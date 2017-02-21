AI to get 4 more dreamliners this year

The debt-ridden national carrier Air India is scheduled to take delivery of the four remaining dreamliners by this year.

The airline has acquired 23 dreamliners for its international operations during the period from September 2012 to 9 January 2017. However, the aircraft "have experienced technical reliability issues" since their induction into the fleet. The decision to induct dreamliners was taken when Ajit Singh was Minister of Civil Aviation as dreamliners were supposed to be fuel efficient.

According to Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, one B787-8 aircraft will be delivered in July 2017, two B787-8 aircraft in August 2017 and one B787-8 aircraft will be delivered in October 2017.

According to Sinha, technical reliability issues do not adversely affect the safety of the airplane due to the system design and in-built system redundancy. "Further, regular improvements are incorporated as a part of reliability enhancement process," he added.

In a separate written reply in the Lok Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the system reliability issues on the dreamliners are caused by airplane software as well as failures of some of the components of airplane and engine.