Mirror to a misogynist society

Fans of the American TV series ER or Greys Anatomy, or of Robin Cook’s medical thrillers, will enjoy Tripti Sharan’s tales from the gynaecology ward. She keeps the focus on the patients and her emotions, particularly her exasperation at the plight of women who are not empowered like herself —this is an enduring thread running through the stories. Her powers of expression prevent the mundane or the distasteful from becoming abhorrent.

But there is enough blood and gore to satisfy those partial to medical thrillers. Doctors see so much of human misery

but can only guess at the precipitating factors that bring people for treatment.

The author relates to us as much as she knows of her female patients’ stories, changing our own perception of doctors,

who seem so clinical and brusque in the few minutes they spare for each case.

As per the blurb, this book “written by a celebrated doctor and inspired from real life experiences, explores issues ranging from the largely preventable complications experienced during pregnancies, myths and superstitions surrounding them, to emotionally wrenching situations like postpartum depression. These compelling

stories also touch upon topics that society tries to hide under the carpet, such as domestic violence, perversions,

altered sexual orientation, rape and incest.”

What will no doubt strike the sensitive reader is the implacability of then women who come for treatment, battered

into fatalistic acceptance of their lot by a patriarchal society. Their silence is deafening, as most of them do not reveal

their entire predicaments despite prodding, disregarding the fact that without full disclosure, the line of treatment cannot

be planned properly.

But then Indian women are conditioned to neglecting their health in the larger interests of

the joint family. The description of one such woman could apply to so many others, “She went numb with shame and

grief. She lived in a dumb stupor...” Among the more macabre stories, here’s a glimpse of those that stand

out, A rape victim from a village does not utter a word when subjected to medico-legal examination; she later

dies of ill health and the crime against her is dismissed because her hymen is still intact.