Fostering comprehensive approach

There is nothing impossible to him who will try”, said military legend, Alexander the Great. The 2017 JEE Main aspirants must follow his footsteps with similar determination. With just a few months left for the entrance exam, Class XII students may have already begun to burn the midnight oil. While it isn't easy to memorise and grasp all the lessons in a short span of time, cracking the competitive exam with a well-planned strategy is not an unattainable feat.

Students are required to devise a stronger action plan to crack this exam. However, only the ones who manage to achieve the required cut off are eligible for the next level JEE Advanced exam. It is a challenge to excel in both the exams and students may find it difficult or may get demotivated to meet up the expectations. To overcome this problem, they need to chart out an efficient timetable that can help them sail through the exams. Here is a list of strategies that can be followed while preparing for the competitive exam in a month:

Practice thoroughly from National Council of Educational Research and Training textbooks: These textbooks are a great resource and aspirants preparing for this exam. It does not only cover the fundamentals but also play an important role in the preparation of the competitive exam. In order to solve most of the questions, a strong knowledge of the basics is required, which can be gained from through these books.

Solve mock tests regularly: Only learning from books may not be sufficient to crack the entrance exam. Practice as many multiple choice questions as you can. Solve JEE Main sample papers to get a grasp on the pattern of questions. Solving such papers will improve your confidence level and help you to concentrate better on weaker segments.

Do not waste time in learning new concepts: Although every topic and chapter is crucial to crack the exam, do not waste time in learning new topics or engaging in complex lessons. Instead, devote time to strengthening the already learnt topics and to attempting mock papers. Identify your mistakes and learn to correct them through practice.

Subject-wise preparation: Make notes for every subject and list down important points that will help you in your revision later.

Mathematics: Ensure you practice all questions from the textbook and NCERT Exemplar if you are left with more time, pickup a couple of MCQ-based books for additional preparation. Sequence and series, probability, circles and family of circles, inverse trigonometric functions, matrices, parabola, quadratic equations and expressions, hyperbola in coordinate geometry, continuity and differentiability, limits, application of derivatives and definite integral in calculus are some of the important chapters that need reconsideration during revision.

Physics: Jot down important points and formulae of every chapter in a separate book. Solve as many questions from mock papers and keep the revision book handy. Important topics are dimensional analysis, current electricity and heat transfer, kinetic theory of gases, thermodynamics and rotational dynamics, geometrical optics, waves and sound and electromagnetic induction.

Chemistry: For chemistry, the NCERT textbook is highly recommended by teachers, as it is well framed for a detailed understanding of all the topics. Attempt all questions in the textbook and then move on to reference books for additional preparation. Important topics are redox reactions, thermodynamics, chemical equilibrium, carbonyl compounds, chemical bonding, mole concept and the concept of equivalents, and electrochemistry.

Follow a fixed routine for one month: It is essential for a student to follow a fixed routine. Make it a practice to wake up early in the morning and sleep early at night. Prepare a timetable and devote equal amount of time for all the subjects. Sleep for at least six to seven hours a day for a refreshed mind and body. Try and practice meditation and breathing exercises during free time. Do not skip meals, eat right and drink plenty of water to keep your body nourished and energised.

Take timely breaks: While you have prepared your timetable of studying continuously for eight to10 hours, ensure that it includes a 30-minute break after every three hours and a five to10 minute break in every one-hour. Your mind needs to remain calm and poised. This will help you to concentrate better and keep stress at bay.

The writer is director, Aakash educational Services, Pvt Ltd.