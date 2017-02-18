Celebrated Hindi novelist Ved Prakash Sharma passes away

Celebrated Hindi novelist Ved Prakash Sharma, who has 176 novels to his credit, died late on Friday in Meerut, his family members said on Saturday.



The 62-year-old was not keeping well for the last few months and had developed some infection and complications which led to his demise.



Sharma had also written scripts for about half-a-dozen Hindi movies.



His famous novels which broke many records and added to his popularity included Qaidi No 100 and Vardi Wala Gunda.



He will be cremated in Meerut on Saturday.

