3 IIT business schools feature in top 10 NIRF Management ranking

Business schools of three IITs - Kharagpur, Delhi and Roorkee - have featured in the top 10 list of NIRF Management ranking this year.

The ranking was made from a total number of 542 business schools who submitted data for the rank, an IIT-Kharagpur release said on Wednesday.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is approved by the MHRD.

IIT Kharagpur's Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM) was ranked seventh, while the management schools of IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee were ranked sixth and eight.

The key strength of these three B-schools has turned out to be research and professional. Acting Dean of Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM), IIT-KGP, Prof Prabina Rajib said, “Faculty must undertake innovative and deep-learning R&D projects to add new dimensions to classroom teaching”.

VGSoM is modelled on Sloan School of Management at MIT, while aligning itself to the research focus of its mother institution IIT-KGP.

IIT-KGP was the first IIT and among the foremost engineering colleges to set up a business school. VGSoM was set up in 1993.