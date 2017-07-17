Yo Yo Honey Singh lends support to Arjun and Amaal

Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh may have not been making it to the front page but he makes sure that he is connected to his fans and friends.

While the singer is busy prepping for his upcoming projects, he ensures that he is connected to his fans and his friends from B-town. Honey Singh has always been supportive of fresh talent and has given a break to many of the young singers we see today and this time it was the team of Mubarakan who got to know that the rapper is in love with their soundtrack.

Recently, Honey Singh took to his Facebook page to give a shoutout to lead actor Arjun Kapoor and the composer Amaal Mallik for their latest song Jat Jaguar.

" Here is the latest song of my dear Arjun Kapoor @arjunk26 sung by our loving n talented Navraj Hans. Pls like n share Mubarakan," the singer wrote.

The actor and the composer of the song showed their appreciation of the music sensation.

Amaal replied to Honey Singh's post by commenting, "Feels amazing to see you sharing my song Yo! Yo! Honey Singh. Big fan of you and your work. Would love to collaborate someday. Regards."

Meanwhile, the Jat Jaguar aka Arjun took to Twitter and said, "Tu toh meri jaan hai YO YO!! Thank u for the love and support, navraj and vishal killed it in the song...."

Yo Yo Honey Singh has always promoted fresh talent and extended his support to his friends for their songs and movies. The music sensation has revolutionised the way people listen to songs these days. The rapper and singer has not only earned his loyal fan following but admiration within the industry.

Yo Yo is currently working eight-nine hours a day for his upcoming projects and has produced 30-40 tunes.