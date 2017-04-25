'Unleash your wild side' with Sussanne, Malaika, Bipasha

Bollywood's fashionable queens Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora Khan and Bipasha Basu's online fashion brand TheLabelLife.com has tied up with ice cream brand Magnum for a limited edition fashion collection that would encourage consumers to wear their wild side.



The Unilever brand has launched a campaign titled "Unleash Your Wild Side" that challenges people to courageously push their pleasure boundaries with its latest "Unleash Your Wild Side" campaign, a statement said.



Speaking about the collaboration, Malaika said: "It's a pleasure to collaborate with the brand to create this fierce limited-edition collection! Our collection consists of game changing silhouettes, bold prints and deep hues inspired by Magnum's latest campaign and will truly help women Unleash their Wild Side!"



Sussanne is too excited about this summer collection. " Are you ready to Unleash Your Wild Side?" she asked.



Bipasha feels that the collection is elegant yet edgy and perfectly mirrors the personality of today's women.



Sumit Mathur, General Manager, Kwality Wall's said: "At Magnum, we believe that everyone has an inner beast that lives within us and this campaign is all about encouraging consumers to unleash that wild side."



The collection will be unveiled on TheLabelLife.com on May 2.