'Trapped' makers try new promotional gimmick 

The makers of upcoming film Trapped have come up with an innovative way to promote their flick with quirky merchandise inspired by the movie's theme.

Key-shaped pen drives, with Trapped inscribed on them, will be used to grab eyeballs ahead of the release of the edgy thriller's teaser.

Trapped is regarded as India's first survival drama and depicts a man's fight to save himself from being trapped in a high-end multi-storey structure.

Helmed by ace director Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is slated to release on March 17.