SRK refrains from smoking on vacation

  • IANS

    IANS | Mumbai

    July 19, 2017 | 02:23 PM

Actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo: Facebook)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has taken a break from the promotion of his forthcoming film "Jab Harry Met Sejal", refrained from smoking despite being in a smoking area here.

Shah Rukh tweeted a photograph of himself on Tuesday. In the image, the "Dilwale" star can be seen posing in front of a board which reads "Smoking Area".

"And I refrained from smoking even though the area sanctioned it! For a break in Los Angeles," Shah Rukh captioned.

In "Jab Harry Met Sejal", Shah Rukh will be seen sharing screen space with his former "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" co-star Anushka Sharma. 

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will release on August 4.
 

