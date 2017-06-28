SRK refrains from smoking on vacation

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has taken a break from the promotion of his forthcoming film "Jab Harry Met Sejal", refrained from smoking despite being in a smoking area here.

Shah Rukh tweeted a photograph of himself on Tuesday. In the image, the "Dilwale" star can be seen posing in front of a board which reads "Smoking Area".

"And I refrained from smoking even though the area sanctioned it! For a break in Los Angeles," Shah Rukh captioned.

In "Jab Harry Met Sejal", Shah Rukh will be seen sharing screen space with his former "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" co-star Anushka Sharma.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will release on August 4.

