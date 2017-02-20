Special screening of Rahul Bose's 'Poorna' for Indian Cricket team

Rahul Bose's upcoming biopic Poorna, which is based on the life of Poorna Malavath who scaled the Mount Everest at the age of 13, was screened specially for the Indian Cricket team.

Bose was keen to show his film to Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli because he believed that Virat would identify with the core of the story.

"When I spoke to Virat, he suggested that I speak to Anil bhai (coach Anil Kumble) and ask him if all the boys could watch the film with him before their Test Match in Pune," Rahul said.

On Sunday, Anil and Virat, along with Sanjay Bangar, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, K L Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, R Shridhar, Patrick Farhat, Anil Patel, Ravinder Jadeja and Jayant Yadav attended the special screening at a multiplex.

The real life Poorna, who couldn't make it to the screening, would be present at another preview show in Hyderabad ahead of the film's release.

Poorna is all set to hit theatres on March 31 and the trailer will be out on February 23.