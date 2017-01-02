SC to hear plea on 'Jolly LLB 2' on Friday

The Supreme Court will hear the plea by Fox Star Studio on Friday, challenging the Bombay High Court order that a three-member committee would hold a review of the film Jolly LLB 2 before its release.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar agreed to hear the plea by the producer of the film which has contended that there could not be any scrutiny of the movie after film censor board has given it a U/A certificate.

The Bombay High Court had ordered the review of the film after it was told that film shows legal profession in a poor light.