Sanjay Dutt biopic to be shot in New York

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani says over half the shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic is done, and that the team will head for a schedule in New York later this year.

"Shooting wise, 60 per cent of the film is done. We are starting our next schedule now and will wrap that up by mid-June and after that we will have another schedule in New York," Hirani said here on Sunday as he launched writer-director Tanuja Chandra's book Bijnis Woman.

When asked about leaked pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Hirani said: "That look was not supposed to get leaked. We were shooting that scene at Carter Road, and media somehow clicked and leaked those pictures."

He is excited about the project.

"I am very glad that we are making a film with lot of positivity and happiness and I feel when you make a film with lot of joy, you are bound to make a good film and the story of the film is brilliant. Plus, Ranbir Kapoor is looking incredible in the film," Hirani added.

Hirani, known for the Munna Bhai series and 3 Idiots, said his films are based and inspired from books and life's experiences.

"Whatever you make has to come from either your experiences or from what you have read or seen somewhere. I feel every creation is from your memories. Abhijat Joshi (co-writer) and me especially choose to pick some memories and real life incidents and modify it. We usually pick it from our life and modify it to suit our film," he said.

Talking about his love for books, Hirani said: "Books are really precious. I really like reading. I can't sleep till the time I don't read a book even if it is for 10 minutes. But now I feel that culture is vanishing somewhere. I think books are your friends and books are best way to get knowledge, stories and to know the world."

The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh. The film is scheduled to release around the end of this year in December.