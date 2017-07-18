Actress Ritu Shivpuri is in love with the script of her parents and late actors Om Shivpuri and Sudha Shivpuri's play "Aadhe Adhure", and would like to see it on the big screen someday.



"There is one movie (that I would want someone to make a film on). I love the script. I hope someone makes a film out of it. It's called 'Aadhe Adhure'. Both my parents were part of it. Even a TV show would do.



"Every person is incomplete. It's about a woman who feels the same way. A person is always looking for something. That's the crux of the story. It's her life's journey ... the different men she meets, whom she falls in love with. It's a beautiful story," Ritu told.



Ritu also hopes to continue to make her parents proud.



"I want people to say that I am as good as they were. People at National School of Drama and others, they respect them a lot. In Rajasthan, a festival is also hosted in my father's name. I just hope to make them proud and excel in my art," said the "Aankhen" actress.



She now plays an antagonist in the Star Plus show "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon".



How different is her character, Indrani Narayan Vashisht, from the rest of the small screen villains?



"Those villains are nagging women. They create trouble for their own family, but my character is not troubling her own family. That way she is very different. She loves her children. She is a good wife and a mother. It's not an out-and-out negative character. There are lots of shades. One day you will love her and the next day, you will hate her," she said.



"It's a very beautifully written character. You will find her in a lot of women ... who are passionate about whatever they do in life. She is like a tigress when it comes to protecting her children," she added.



Asked why women villains are remembered more than the ones played by men, she said: "It's because we have more family dramas. So, they show mother-in-law torturing people."



After featuring in actor-producer Anil Kapoor's "24" last year, this is her second show on the small screen. Has she developed a liking for television?



"I think like an actor and not like as a star. I am in love with the art and not the medium. I never understood the difference between big and small screens. I am a greedy actor, but the greed is for work and role. That should be good. Rest, I don't care whether it's big or small screen or a web series. I don't differentiate between them," said Ritu.



Do reality shows interest her?



"This show is for one year. I won't get time for anything else since it's a daily. Let's see in the future... if something interesting and different comes up, I will do," she said.



But that doesn't mean she won't be seen in movies.



"My next film 'He-Man' is complete. It was supposed to release this year, but its producer died suddenly. So, it has been delayed. The role is fantastic. It's a lovely story. I am just praying for its release," she said.



Disappointed about the delay?



"Naturally, because you work so hard and put in so much of effort. But the death of the producer (Abis Rizvi) was a bigger loss as he was like a brother," she said.