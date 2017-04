Actors Rishi Kapoor and Nandita Das want diseases like malaria to end in India as it is responsible for taking a number of lives especially in rural India.

"Thousands of pregnant women lose their lives to malaria in rural India. India must do more to save these precious lives and end malaria," Nandita tweeted on Tuesday.

While Rishi posted: "A preventable and curable disease such as malaria claims thousands of lives each year. India must unite to end malaria by 2030".