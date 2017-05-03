Ram Gopal Varma to make a web series on gangsters

Ram Gopal Varma has made a career out of gangster movies and now that he is venturing into the digital space, the filmmaker wants to focus on some of the biggest underworld rivalries.

The Satya director says he is attracted to gangster dramas because “normal families” are boring.

“I am working on a web-series that is based on the underworld and crime. It is going to be more real than what I have done so far in my films,” Varma told.

The Satya helmer says his web series Guns and Thighs, which is named after his memoir, will chronicle the fights that finished the underworld in Mumbai.

“I am concentrating mainly on the time when Chota Rajan and Dawood Ibrahim broke up in 1996. So, between Daya Nayak, Praful Bhosale, Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vale and others, 300 people (gangsters) were killed in the period of four years which technically finished the underworld.

“My series will focus mainly on that but it will have a lot of flashbacks in the '80s with Karim Lala, Haji Mastan and others,” he adds.

Varma says he is always on the look out for interesting stories of gangsters and most of them come through his sources in the police department.

“I am a writer so I look for the emotional and psychological aspects of every incident. The stories of the underworld and crime never tire me because I feel normal families are boring. I am intrigued by this world,” he says.

The filmmaker is looking forward to the release of his next directorial venture Sarkar 3 on May 12, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.