'Hindi Medium' release pushed to May 19

The release of Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium has been delayed by a week.

The film, which was set to release next Friday, will now hit the theatres on May 19.

“After watching the film Irrfan and I both felt that we should give it a week more to promote since it has the potential. We are confident about how the film has shaped up and sure that the audience will love it too,” producer, Dinesh Vijan, said.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, “Hindi Medium” is a slice of life comedy based in the heartland of India.

Irrfan and Saba play Raj and Mita who do everything in their power to ensure their daughter receives the best education.

