'Beyond The Clouds' second poster to be unveiled at Cannes film fest

The second poster of Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidis India-set project Beyond The Clouds will be unveiled at the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to commence on Wednesday and will conclude on May 28.

The poster will be released on Thursday, read a statement.

An official spokesperson on behalf of Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films confirmed the news.

Beyond The Clouds features Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter in the lead with actress Malavika Mohanan. The film, which covers the nuances of an adorable brother-sister relationship, has been completely shot in India.

"The makers of the film are planning a unique marketing strategy for the film around it's posters. They plan to release a series of teaser posters one by one unveiling a different looks and textures dedicated to the characters of the film. After the beautiful first poster and now the second poster at Cannes, we can expect a few more in the next few months," said a source in the know of developments.

The first look of the film was unveiled at the Berlin Film Festival in February.