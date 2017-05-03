Akshay, Sonam attend National Awards gala with families

Actors Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor were accompanied by their family members to celebrate their moment of glory at the 64th National Film Awards ceremony here on Wednesday.

Akshay has been named the Best Actor for his performance in Rustom -- a choice criticised by a cross-section of people. But he was happy and proud of being a part of the ceremony with his "most important people" - his wife Twinkle and son Aarav.

"An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family. National Film Awards," Akshay tweeted along with his family photo, featuring his wife and son both dressed in traditional wear.

Akshay sported a black ensemble and matched a bright pink pocket square with his wife's sari pallu for the event at the capital's Vigyan Bhavan.

It was all about celebrating the win with family also in the case of Sonam, who has got a Special Mention for her brave act in "Neerja".

Sonam, a fashion icon, styled up in a subtle pistachio green sari, with heavy kundan jewellery. She tied her hair in a neat bun with 'gajra' in place.

Her proud father actor-producer Anil Kapoor, dressed in a black bandhgala, accompanied her along with her mother Sunita.

"Dressed up and all set to accompany Sonam Kapoor for the National Awards in Delhi! It's a happy day," Anil posted on Instagram.