Zelensky, Romanian PM discuss support for Ukraine

IANS | Kiev | April 27, 2022 12:38 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.(photo:Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss Bucharest’s support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.

During the talks on Tuesday, Zelensky thanked Romania’s government for the assistance, including the defence aid it has provided for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Your visit is an important, clear signal of Ukraine’s support in the war against the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader praised Romania’s position on sanctions policy against Russia over the conflict with Ukraine and the assistance in organising the critical transit of international humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including energy resources.

During their talks, Zelensky and Ciuca also discussed the prospects for Ukraine’s European integration, as well as the issues of regional and bilateral cooperation.

