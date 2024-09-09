Yagi sets record as strongest autumn typhoon to hit China since 1949

The China Meteorological Administration on Sunday identified Super Typhoon Yagi as the strongest autumn typhoon to make landfall in China since 1949.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, maintained Super Typhoon status for 64 hours, causing significant damage across many areas of China over the past few days, said the administration.

Experts explained that a rare combination of factors intensified Yagi’s unprecedented strength, including active monsoons in the South China Sea, the strong moisture injected from tropical cyclones, as well as the favorable atmospheric conditions.

Though Yagi has now weakened, its residual circulation may still trigger heavy rain in parts of Guangxi and Yunnan, the National Meteorological Center warned, highlighting the potential risks of flooding, landslides and urban waterlogging.

Yagi, which was downgraded on Sunday to a tropical depression, made landfall twice on Friday, first striking Hainan Province and later Guangdong Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response to its waning impact, all tourism, cultural and sports venues in Sanya, a tourist city in Hainan, have reopened to the public, local authorities said.