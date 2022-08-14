Xi, Biden could meet in November in South-east Asia: Report

Chinese and US officials have been discussing a possible face-to-face meeting between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden, with a report suggesting that two regional summits in South-east Asia in November are potential venues for the talks.
“I can confirm that the two leaders… discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during their recent call and agreed to have their teams follow up to sort out the specifics,” said Mr Kurt Campbell, Mr Biden’s top adviser for Indo-Pacific affairs.
Mr Campbell, who was referring to the phone call between the presidents in late July, did not confirm reported details of the meeting.
“We don’t have anything further in terms of details on time or location,” he said at a press briefing in Washington on Friday (Aug 12).
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Chinese officials are making preparations for Mr Xi to visit Southeast Asia in November and to meet Mr Biden.
Mr Xi could attend the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali from Nov 15 to 16, according to the report. The G-20 is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union.
He is also expected to travel to Bangkok to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit – a gathering of 21 Pacific rim countries – two days later, reported the newspaper, citing people familiar with the preparations.