Worst Thai flood in years inflicts damage to crops, puts tourism revival at risk

Thailand is battling the worst flooding in years with a large swathe of its crop land inundated by seasonal storms and swollen rivers, threatening to fuel food prices and hinder a nascent tourism recovery.

Popular tourism destinations such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai in the country’s north-east have reported flooding of streets this week after heavy rain triggered by typhoon Noru saw the water level in the Chao Phraya and Ping rivers rising.

An estimated 1.2 million rai (160,000 hectares) of agricultural land was hit by flooding with almost 82,000 houses damaged across 510 districts in 72 provinces, according to official data.

With more storms forecast over the next few weeks, Thai officials are taking steps to minimise further damage to crops and houses with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha making a trip to flood-hit north-eastern provinces on Tuesday to oversee relief efforts.

The premier vowed to shield the economy and low-income households hit by the floods.

The biggest damage is to rice crop and it comes amid forecasts for smaller harvests from major producers such as India and Pakistan, with the latter hit by a devastating flood this year.