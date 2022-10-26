“World’s Dirtiest Man” dies months after his first bath in decades

An Iranian man, who was titled as the “dirtiest man in the world” for not taking a bath for decades has reportedly died at the age of 94.

Amou Haji has reportedly did not wash for more than half a century and was single. As per media reports, Haji died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars.

Haji had refrained from taking a bath over fears of “getting sick”, reports quoted a local official as saying.

However, it was claimed that “for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash.”

According to locals, Amou Haji could often be found roaming around the streets dressed in soot and he lived in a shack which was built by local villagers. The villagers also believed that fresh food could make him sick and he would smoke a pipe filled with animal excrement, the Tehran Times reported.

A short documentary film titled “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.

Meanwhile, after Haji’s death, the unofficial record of dirtiest man could go to an Indian man who also had not bathed for much of his life.

As per a report by Hindustan Times ,Kailash “Kalau” Singh, from a village outside the holy city of Varanasi, had not bathed for more than 30 years in an attempt to help end “all the problems confronting the nation”.

As per the report, he would reject water in favour of what he called a “fire bath”. “Every evening as villagers gather, Kalau … lights a bonfire, smokes marijuana and stands on a leg praying to Lord Shiva,” the report said.

Singh was reported to have told, “It’s just like using water to take a bath. Fire bath helps kill all the germs and infections in the body.”