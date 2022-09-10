World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: “Creating hope through action”

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an awareness that tells us how to get rid of all kinds of problems so that they do not lead to suicide. It should be noted that stress and anxiety can manifest differently in different people and different people can have different levels of anxiety. It is reducing the stress of daily life. World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is celebrated every year on September 10.

Flashback to the beginning of World Suicide Prevention Day:

This day was celebrated first time on September 10, 2003. Since then, Each year International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) organizes hundreds of events or programs in more than 60 countries to celebrate the day.

When it’s first occurred in 2003, it included 1999 WHO’s Global Suicide Prevention Initiative, with regard to the main strategy for its implementation.

World Suicide Prevention Day: Theme for 2022

In 2022, the theme of World Suicide Prevention Day is ‘Creating hope through action’. That is, instil hope in people through your work. World Health Organization (WHO) wants to send a message through this theme that people who are thinking of committing suicide should never give up their desire to live. It is the triennial theme from 2021-2023.

Significance Of World Suicide Prevention Day:

According to the WHO, more than eight lakh people worldwide lost their lives every year due to suicide. We can easily see the number of cases of suicide in the country and the world increases each day. We can reduce the number of suicides worldwide by increasing knowledge, removing stigma and promoting informed action. To prevent this, World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated every year on 10 September in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Signs for someone who is suicidal?

Mainly these are the circumstances, states, and other elements that increase the risk of suicide for some people:

Having mental distress, including such as Depression, Bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder, or conduct disorder.

Feeling unwell from your body, having a chronic or fatal condition or ongoing pain.

Affected by a traumatic brain injury.

Feeling depressed from your Stressfully life, especially in the form of bullying or relationship issues.

Losing loved ones and then not getting rid of those memories with them.

Possessing access to these things which really disrupt you such as deadly weapons.

Past attempts at suicide.

Social isolation

How to deal with Suicidal Thoughts:

Follow the treatment schedule. Do not miss any session or appointment.

Plan your daily routine. Music or good movies can help too.

Avoid drugs and alcohol as they increase impulses and trigger your neurotransmitters.

Express your thoughts and feelings that you value.

Tips for recovery:

Recognize and look for warning signs or triggers.

Keep yourself healthy. Eat nutritious food and take plenty of rest.

Build a good relationship, Surround yourself with positivity.

Reach out to loved ones and friends when in need.

Develop new interests, and try new hobbies.

Exercise, meditation, sensory strategies for relaxation and challenging self-defeating thoughts are healthy ways to reduce stress.

Conclusion

Suicide is emerging as the biggest factor among youth in today’s time, as you read above every year more than 8 lakh people are taking their own lives, which is wrong. Life is very priceless, don’t end it with suicide. World Suicide Prevention Day is a gigantic initiative started by WHO in which people understand the importance of life. Suicide is not an option, it is just a trap in which we should avoid getting entangled.