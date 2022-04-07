World Health Day 2022: To keep humans & planet healthy

The world is seeing a lot right now, there is war, there is pollution, climate change, and worsening mental and physical health of the people, all in the midst of the Pandemic. On World Health Day 2022, WHO brings global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

Every year, WHO chooses a theme to empower the idea behind World Health Day, the theme for World Health Day 2022 is Our Planet, Our Health.

There are incurable diseases like cancer, asthma, and various heart diseases. A healthy environment is needed to create a healthy lifestyle, for this to happen we need both our planet and our lifestyle habits to improve.

According to WHO more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. Right now humanity is facing one single threat and that is climate change.

The decisions taken by the world’s political, social, and commercial organizations need to be worked upon in order to curb environmental pollution, and policies needed to be implemented to curb global warming.

Most of the world almost over 90% of people breathe unhealthy air resulting from the burning of fossil fuels. Depreciating climate conditions giving rise to extreme weather events, land degradation, and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health.

Our deepest oceans our filled with pollution and plastics, even the highest peaks, and have made their way into our food chain. There should be policies to regulate the systems that produce highly processed, unhealthy foods and beverages are driving a wave of obesity, increasing cancer and heart disease while generating a third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

We all understood during the COVID-19 pandemic the healing power of science, it also highlighted the inequities in our world. The last few years have shown us the weaknesses in all areas of society and underlined the urgency of creating sustainable well-being societies committed to achieving equitable health now and for future generations without breaching ecological limits.

The present design of the economy leads to inequitable distribution of income, wealth, and power, with too many people still living in poverty and instability. A well-being economy has human well-being, equity, and ecological sustainability as its goals. These goals are translated into long-term investments, well-being budgets, social protection, and legal and fiscal strategies. Breaking these cycles of destruction for the planet and human health requires legislative action, corporate reform, and individuals to be supported and incentivized to make healthy choices.