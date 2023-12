West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission or the Anandadhara programme, brainchild of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, aims to achieve women empowerment through formation of women self-help groups, enabling them to avail bank credit, capacity enrichment by training and finally ensure their livelihood promotion as most expected outcome of this endeavour.

Through this programme, according to an official in the know, a total of bank credit to the tune of 14322.46cr had so far been disbursed to SHGS by various banks for improvement of their livelihoods.

