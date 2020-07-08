US presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he will immediately reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States from the World Health Organization if elected.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said, “Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage”.

In May, President Trump had announced that Washington would also end its relationship with the WHO.

Trump first suspended funding to the UN agency a month ago and accused it of mismanaging its handling of the global pandemic.

On May 18, Trump wrote a letter to the WHO in which he mentioned,”It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world”.

Biden has effectively been his party’s leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April.

Biden and the Democratic Party raised nearly $81 million, 10 percent more than Trump, although the president has more overall campaign cash earlier in May.

“They tell me 200 million people have watched what I have done from home and the half a dozen things we’ve gone out and done,” Biden said.

Biden is currently leading in national polling, as well as in surveys conducted in several swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, battlegrounds that were critical to Trump’s victory in 2016.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.