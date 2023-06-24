Who will win Elon Musk-Zuckerberg caged fight, as Musk challenges the latter?

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have sparked excitement among sportsbooks and bettors with their playful exchange about a potential cage match showdown. The friendly banter started when Musk, the CEO of Tesla and CTO of Twitter, jokingly challenged Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, to a match after learning about Mark’s plans to launch a platform to rival Musk’s Twitter. Zuckerberg responded on Instagram with the phrase “Send Me Location,” fueling speculation about the possibility of an actual fight.

Capitalizing on the buzz, oddsmakers wasted no time and created a hypothetical market for a Musk-Zuck cage match, attracting the attention of eager bettors. Both billionaires have dabbled in martial arts, with Zuckerberg taking up Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Musk reportedly having experience in Taekwondo. Naturally, the question on everyone’s mind is who would emerge victorious if these middle-aged magnates were to face off in combat.

The initial odds for the hypothetical match favored Zuckerberg, with him being listed at -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total). On the other hand, Musk was the underdog with odds of +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total). These odds reflect the perception that Zuckerberg may have the upper hand, considering his relative youth and recent accomplishments in jiu-jitsu competitions as a white belt, where he secured gold and silver medals.

If the cage match were to become a reality with a scheduled time, date, and location, bettors would need to take several factors into account before placing their wagers. Zuckerberg’s age advantage of being 13 years younger than Musk could play a significant role in his physical stamina and agility. Additionally, his demonstrated skills in jiu-jitsu indicate a level of grappling proficiency that could pose a challenge for Musk.

As the playful exchange continues to captivate the imagination of tech enthusiasts and sports fans alike, the possibility of witnessing a clash between these tech moguls remains uncertain. However, the odds and speculation surrounding a Musk-Zuck cage match serve as a reminder that anything can happen in the realm of competition, even between two influential figures from the tech industry. For now, fans will eagerly await any further developments and keep their eyes on the odds, imagining what the outcome of such an epic showdown might be.