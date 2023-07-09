A Khalistan propaganda event flopped in London outside the Indian High Commission when only around 30 people turned up, journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted. Khalistani designated terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma led the flop protest.

“Khalistan propaganda event flops in London outside the Indian High Commission. Around 30 radicals turned up. Khalistani designated terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma led the flop protest. Australia and UK events of Khalistan end in a flop. Now USA and Canada,” Kaul tweeted.

This came two days after Khalistanis released a threat poster with pictures of top Indian diplomats in the UK – High Commissioner Vikram K Dorswami and Counsel General Dr Shashank Vikram – in it.

Who is Paramjit Singh Pamma?

Paramjit Singh Pamma is NIA wanted Khalistani Sikh from the state of Punjab, He is a member of the Khalistan Tiger Force.

Pamma was born and brought up in SAS Nagar district, Punjab. He started getting engaged in low-level crimes in 1992. He left India in 1994 and visited Pakistan and started fundraising for Babbar Khalsa International, a Khalistani organization.

Pamma was initially close to Wadhawa Singh chief of Babbar Khalsa. Later on, Pamma joined the Khalistan Tiger Force and became closer to its chief Jagtar Singh Tara. Pamma then took charge of the related activities in Thailand. He also provided consent and infrastructure to terrorists from Punjab in South-East Asia.

He is currently residing in Birmingham, UK and is actively associated with the Sikh Referendum 2020 campaign. He along with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun raised the demand for a separate nation in the UK in 2018 till present.

He got arrested in Portugal after an Interpol Red Corner notice was issued at the request of the Indian Government on 18 December 2015. He was released by Portugal after Portugal turned down the extradition recommendation by India.

The crimes he was allegedly involved in include the Patiala and Ambala bomb explosions in Punjab, India, and the killing of the head of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, Rulda Singh, in 2009.