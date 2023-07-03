Who is Jordan Tabakman? The Celebrity Hairstylist Behind Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya’s Stylish Looks

Ever wondered who’s behind the amazing hairstyles of film stars and cricketers that leave fans in awe? One such hairstylist creating a buzz on social media is Jordan Tabakman. With his exceptional skills with scissors and razors, he knows how to make you stand out from the crowd. Before you start searching for his portfolio, let’s give you a glimpse into who Jordan Tabakman is.

Jordan has been making headlines for styling the hair of sports stars like tennis player Nick Kyrgios, Australian NBA player Aron Baynes, and AFL player Dusty Martin. He frequently appears on TV segments, showcasing his talent and grooming these athletes to perfection.

Hailing from Australia, Jordan owns several salons both in Australia and abroad. Many Indian celebrities are often seen visiting him for their stylish hairdos, including his recent work with Virat Kohli.

His journey into the world of hairdressing began by following in his father’s footsteps. His father owns three barber shops in Melbourne, and Jordan decided to try his hand at barbering. He enrolled in the renowned BIBA Academy in Melbourne, where his father also received his training.

As a lead educator for Andis and a celebrity barber, Jordan Tabakman has extensive industry knowledge and skills. He has achieved numerous accomplishments in the industry, including stage shows and expos around the world.

When it comes to his tools and equipment, Jordan uses top-of-the-line products like the GTX-EXO CORDLESS LITHIUM-ION TRIMMER, GOLD MASTER CORDLESS LI CLIPPER, Copper ProFoil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver, ReSURGE Shaver, and Magnetic Comb Set. These premium and expensive tools are often favored by celebrity stylists.