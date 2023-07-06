Who Is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun? Know more about him and his family

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a pro-Khalistan figure in recent news, has caught the attention of many due to rumours circulating about his involvement in a fatal car accident. However, Pannun’s associates have come forward to clarify that he is indeed alive. Despite the clarification, this news has sparked a significant response on social media, with people eager to learn more about Pannun’s personal life. Let’s delve into what we know about him.

Born and raised in Khankot village, located on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab, India, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun hails from a modest background. His father, Mohinder Singh, formerly worked for the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, while his mother’s name is Amarjit Kaur. Pannun also has a brother named Magwant Singh Pannun.

Although Pannun is not widely known in his village, his family possesses substantial assets, including valuable agricultural land, a school, and a college within the village. Their wealth can be traced back to their migration from Pakistan to Khankot village during the Partition in 1947.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has gained notoriety for his advocacy of a separate state for Sikhs in Punjab. As the legal advisor and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), he played a role in promoting the concept of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state.

However, Pannun’s involvement in such activities has attracted legal consequences. In 2020, the Government of India designated him as a terrorist, and his agricultural land was seized under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Pannun is currently facing 22 criminal cases, including three charges of sedition, in Punjab, India.

Interestingly, in October 2022, Interpol rejected India’s second request for a Red Corner Notice against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on terrorism charges, citing insufficient information as the reason for their decision.

The founder and editor of Khalsa Times, Sukhi Chahal, has refuted the rumors surrounding Pannun’s alleged car accident and subsequent death. In a tweet, Chahal explicitly labeled the information as fake and false, urging everyone to refrain from spreading this misinformation.

As the story unfolds, the public remains intrigued by the life and actions of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, whose advocacy for a separate Sikh state continues to spark both controversy and interest.