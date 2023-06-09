Former US President Donald Trump faces escalating legal troubles as he reveals being indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump criticized the Biden Administration for what he calls a “Boxes Hoax.” Trump’s attorney, Jim Trusty, confirms that his client is facing seven charges, possibly including an Espionage Act charge. This marks the first time the justice department has charged Trump, further complicating his legal situation as he eyes a potential return to the presidency.

The Mar-a-Lago Case: Missing Classified Documents

Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s residential place in Florida following his departure from the White House, becomes the center of the legal controversy. It is revealed that Trump took classified documents with him, violating federal law, which requires outgoing presidents to turn over such documents to the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara). Nara discovers missing records from Trump’s tenure and requests their return. Trump’s attorneys eventually turn over 15 boxes of records, including 184 classified documents. The justice department gets involved after Nara refers the matter, leading to an FBI investigation in February 2022.

Trump’s Charges: Willful Retention and Conspiracy

The former US President now faces charges of willful retention of national security material, obstruction, and conspiracy. It is noteworthy that this is the first time Trump has faced federal criminal charges, as his other pending criminal matters are in state courts.

Evidence Against Trump: Classified Document Recording

Prosecutors reportedly obtain a 2021 recording in which Trump discusses a classified document related to a military confrontation with Iran. On the recording, Trump is heard acknowledging the document’s classified status, strengthening the case against him.

Trump’s Response: Denial and Comparison

Donald Trump denounces the investigation as politically motivated and downplays the significance of handling the documents. He argues that he had the right to take some documents from the office. He also points out that Joe Biden and Mike Pence also had classified documents in their possession after leaving office.

Impact on Re-election Bid: Minimal Effect

Despite the indictment, Trump’s ability to run for the US presidency in 2024 remains unaffected. Previous instances have shown that criminal charges have actually boosted Trump’s fundraising efforts, as seen by the $4 million raised within 24 hours of the public announcement of the indictment.