We were prepared to act after prayers but India launched Brahmos: Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has acknowledged that India launched a missile attack under its Operation Sindoor using BrahMos missiles in the early hours of May 10, and hit many targets inside Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi, with Pakistan’s army being caught off-guard.

The Indian strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor – a targeted military attack on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people died.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Prime Minister has once again, publicly admitted that Indian missiles struck many targets inside Pakistan on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 – with Pakistan’s army being caught off-guard.

Advertisement

He claimed that they (Pakistan’s armed forces) were planning to attack India at 4:30 am – just after their Fajr prayers – but before that, India launched BrahMos missiles targeting many provinces in Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi.

“On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 am in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, and hit various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi,” media reports quoted Mr Sharif as saying in a speech in Azerbaijan.

This is not the first time that Mr Sharif has admitted that Operation Sindoor caused severe damage in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Prime Minister confirmed that Indian missiles struck the Nur Khan Airbase and other targets inside Pakistan during the early hours of May 10. Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Mr Sharif recounted a 2:30 AM call from the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, informing him of the missile attacks launched by India.

“In the intervening night of May 9-10, around 2:30 AM, General Asif Munir called me through a secure phone and told me India has launched its missiles. One has landed at the Nur Khan airbase and some at other areas,” he said.