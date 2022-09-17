‘We want all of this to end’: Putin to Modi on Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is aware of India’s concerns over his country’s conflict with Ukraine, and wanted the war to end.

During the bilateral meeting between both the leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Putin was quoted on Friday as saying, “I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there.”

The Russian President said this after Modi told him that “today’s time is not the time for war”.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between Modi and Putin after Russia had attacked Ukraine in February this year.