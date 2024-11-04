“Violence has no place in society…”: Ontario Sikh organisation condemns violence outside Hindu Temple in Brampton

Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) condemned the “violent disruption” by ‘anti-India’ elements outside a consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and requested local authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident, reaffirming that violence has no place in the society.

The incident occured on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.

The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council on Sunday (local time) stated that violence and intimidation have no place in the community.

“OSGC strongly condemn the incident of violence outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on Gore Rd in Brampton. Violence and intimidation have no place in our community, where peace, unity, and mutual respect are the values we hold near and dear,” the statement by OSGC.

The OSGC said that the places of worship should remain sacred spaces for reflection, spirituality, and community cohesion, free from violence or disturbances.

“We urge everyone to exercise restraint, promote dialogue, and work together towards peace that is respective of all communities,” it added.

It further stated that the incident outside the temple is a distressing reminder of the need for understanding and mutual respect in our community.

“OSGC is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members and supporting an environment where people can feel safe and respected, regardless of their beliefs,” they stated.

“We call upon local authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident, reaffirming that violence has no place in our society. We also encourage community leaders and members to come together, support one another, and foster an atmosphere of unity and compassion,” it added.

It further urged to stand united against all forms of violence, as they work towards a peaceful and harmonious community.

Moreover, the Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the “violent disruption” outside a consular camp in Brampton and raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the country.

The High Commission said that any further events will be organised “contingent on security arrangements” made by the local authorities.

“We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto,” the statement by the High Commission.

The statement also highlighted other incidents of disruption during a consular camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.