Vigil in Sydney marks first Oct 7 commemoration ceremony

In what was the world’s first October 7 commemoration ceremony, an intimate sunset memorial was held in Sydney with a Nova survivor Michal Ohana, who had travelled from Israel, sharing with people her story from the harrowing events of last year when the Hamas terrorists raided Israel in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in a single day since the Holocaust.

The ceremony, attended by Israel’s ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon, featured a giant memorial candle sand sculpture with the iconic Sydney harbour backdrop. It was wrapped in a yellow ribbon to raise awareness about the lives lost and those still captive.

“It is so important to me to continue telling not only my story, but also the story of my friends, some of whom did not survive October 7 and some of whom are still in Gaza today. Being here for this first anniversary of the attack, commemorating it with the Australian community is a powerful experience for me and a testimony to our resilience,” said Ohana with the guests becoming visibly emotional hearing her story of survival.

In his speech, Maimon emphasised that October 7, 2023 did not simply mark a day of violence but marked the beginning of a new, painful chapter for Israel that is defined by grief, resilience, and an “unbreakable will” to survive.

“We did not ask for this war. We did not start it. And we do not want it. But we will win it — not only for Israel, but for the protection of the free world. Although our hearts are shattered, our spirit remains unbroken. We must, and we will, achieve our military objectives, to bring our hostages home, and to restore the safety and hope that was taken from us,” the Israeli diplomat mentioned.

David Ossip, President of New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies who introduced the ceremony noted that the heinous and unspeakable atrocities perpetrated against Israel on October 7 sent shockwaves of visceral horror and distress throughout the world.

“Twelve months after the darkest day in Israel’s history, and the largest loss of Jewish life on a single day since the Holocaust, we will pause to remember all who were murdered, pray for the safe return of those still being held hostage and pay tribute to all whose lives were forever changed on that day of infamy,” he said.

Alon Cassuto, the CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia, closed the ceremony with a significant message to the guests.

“October 7 will forever be remembered as a day of profound tragedy. Yet, we will not let fear shape our future. Those who seek to erase us — through violence or silence — will not succeed,” remarked Cassuto.

The ceremony was held a few hours after the Australian government announced Sunday that it has deployed Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel and aircraft to the Middle East as part of Operation Beech – an Australian Government response to the Middle East conflict.

Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) personnel, alongside RAAF C-130J aircraft, have deployed in a non-combat role to assist Australian citizens and approved foreign nationals should the security situation deteriorate in the region.

With some extremist Islamic groups planning to hold rallies in Australia on Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged people planning demonstrations to think about whether their cause is being advanced or set back.

“This, in my mind, should be very much a solemn day that occurs, one where we recognise this horror that occurred on October 7. Australians overwhelmingly want to see tolerance. They don’t want to see conflict brought here. And I believe very strongly that those planning any events on October 7 should think again and should recognise that that is not the time to engage in that activity,” he said on Friday.