Logo

Logo

# World

Vietnam: Sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India enshrined in Tam Chuc Pagoda

Earlier this week, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam shared information on relics of Lord Buddha and upcoming projects with the local media.

IANS | New Delhi | May 18, 2025 12:03 pm

Vietnam: Sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India enshrined in Tam Chuc Pagoda

(Image courtesy: X/@AmbHanoi)

The holy relics of Lord Buddha sent from India were enshrined at the famous Buddhist temple of Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam province of Vietnam on Saturday with ceremonial prayers and procession. The event saw participation of Chairman of Ha Nam Provincial People’s Committee, Standing Vice President of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, former Vice President of Vietnam, Indian Ambassador to the country and venerable monks. A large number of people across Vietnam also gathered to pay respect to the sacred relics.

“Sacred Buddha Relics from India were enshrined today at the renowned Tam Chuc Pagoda, Ha Nam with due ceremonies, prayers and procession with the Chairman of Ha Nam Provincial People’s Committee, Standing Vice President of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, former Vice President of Vietnam, Indian Ambassador and venerable monks. The reverence of a large number of people across Vietnam for the Relics is very touching and highly valued,” the Embassy of India in Hanoi posted on X.

Advertisement

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by an Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

Advertisement

The holy relics will remain in Vietnam until May 21 as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations. The relics were earlier displayed at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, and then in Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province and were in Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi till Friday.

Earlier this week, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam shared information on relics of Lord Buddha and upcoming projects with the local media.

Terming it as a “national treasure” of India, the Embassy stated that the visit of Lord Buddha’s relics to Vietnam is the result of the cooperation between both governments, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and other organisations.

India’s sending of the holy relics to Vietnam had been appreciated by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong as a gesture that further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Beyond GDP: India’s tryst with reforms

In a compelling conversation, noted economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia, one of the key architects of India's 1991 economic reforms, has shared his insights on India’s policy transformations, ongoing economic challenges, and the road ahead.

# Opinion

Inflation Window

India’s wholesale inflation easing to a 13-month low of 0.85 per cent in April marks more than just a statistical footnote ~ it signals a potential pivot point for economic policy and business sentiment.