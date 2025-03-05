‘Very sad,’ says Trump as Democrats walk out during his speech

US President Donald Trump, while addressing a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, criticised Democrats for their lack of enthusiasm and refusal to applaud his remarks, calling it “very sad.”

During his speech, Trump expressed frustration, stating, “I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realise there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing I can do.”

“I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded. And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won’t do it no matter what,” he further said.

The President, who has addressed Congress multiple times, expressed disappointment over the lack of bipartisan support, remarking, “Five times I’ve been up here. It’s very sad, and it just shouldn’t be this way.”

As Trump delivered his speech, at least half a dozen Democrats staged a walkout, wearing shirts emblazoned with the word “Resist” on the back. Some were also seen holding protest signboards criticising the President’s policies and statements.

While Republican lawmakers loudly cheered Trump’s proposed cuts to USAID programs, Democrats openly voiced their disapproval, booing the announcement.

Some Democratic members of Congress were also heard shouting at Trump while he spoke. Representative Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., loudly questioned, “What about the $400 million Tesla contract!”

As the speech continued, Democrats increasingly voiced their opposition, groaning and shouting phrases like “Not true,” “Bullshit!” and “lies” in response to Trump’s claims about his administration’s reductions in federal spending.

The tension between the two sides was evident as the speech went on, highlighting the deep political divide within Congress.