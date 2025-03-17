“Very good chance to bring an end to the war”: Trump says he will speak to Putin on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump Monday said that he will speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (March 18) as part of his efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I’ll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work’s been done over the weekend,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The US president said that he thinks there is a “very good chance” to bring an end to the war that has been going on for three years now.

“We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can’t, but I think we have a very good chance,” he added.

The development comes days after Ukraine accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposal discussed with the US in Jeddah earlier this month.

The US ceasefire plan pauses hostilities for 30 days and paves the way for a peace agreement.

However, Yuri Ushakov, a top aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also part of the team that has been negotiating with the US, has rejected the proposal.

He said the 30-day cease-fire would allow Ukraine’s forces time to regroup.

Ushakov also conveyed Moscow’s opposition to the temporary ceasefire to the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on a phone call.