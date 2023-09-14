US vows action following the death of Jaahnavi Kandula

A police oversight agency in Seattle has initiated an investigation into remarks made by a leader of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) union concerning the tragic death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a young Indian woman. She lost her life in an incident involving a police cruiser linked to the union leader.

Furthermore, India’s ambassador to the United States has urged swift action in response to a video showing a Seattle police officer displaying inappropriate behavior following the tragic death of the 23-year-old Indian student due to a speeding police patrol car. The Biden administration has acknowledged the matter and has assured the Indian government of a prompt investigation into the incident.

Previously, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed deep concern over the video, characterizing it as deeply troubling. The Consulate has taken the matter up with authorities both in Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Jaahnavi arrived in Seattle from Bengaluru, India, in 2021 to pursue a master’s degree in Information Systems at the College of Engineering. She was on track to graduate this December.

What happened to Jaahnavi Kandula?

The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street, just moments after the police car had reached a high speed, as reported by Fox13 Seattle. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center but, sadly, succumbed to her injuries.

According to an SPD report released in June, the patrol car, driven by Officer Kevin Dave, was traveling at a speed of 74 miles per hour (119 km per hour). The investigation identified the excessive speed of the vehicle as the primary cause of the collision, as reported by the Seattle Times.

The car began to brake less than a second before colliding with Ms. Kandula and was still traveling at approximately 63 miles per hour (101 km per hour) upon impact. The speed limit on the street where the tragic incident occurred was 25 miles per hour (40 km per hour).