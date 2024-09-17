US: Trump blames Biden, Harris’ ‘rhetoric’ for assassination bid, says gunman acted on “highly inflammatory language”

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a fiery attack on US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ for their ‘rhetoric’ that according to Trump led to the second assassination attempt on his life over the weekend, Fox News reported.

The Republican presidential candidate claimed that the suspected gunman ‘acted’ on ‘highly inflammatory language’ of Democrats.

It was, notably, the second assassination bid against the former US President since July. The suspected gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, possessed an AK-47-style rifle pointing through the chain-link fence out towards the green, a go-pro camera, and two backpacks. Routh escaped from the spot but was pulled over and arrested on I-95, according to Fox News report.

Speaking about the gunman in an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said, “He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it.”

He said, “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”

He also spoke about Biden and Harris’ past remarks, calling Trump a “threat to democracy,” while telling the people of the US they are “unity” leaders.

Trump said, “They are the opposite.” He said, “These are people that want to destroy our country.”

“It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat,” Fox News quoted Donald Trump as saying.

Meanwhile, Democrats have repeatedly blamed Donald Trump for raising the temperature and accused him of being a “threat to democracy,” especially because of his handling of the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

During the weekend, Biden suggested Trump was attempting to incite violence, referring to his remarks regarding Haitian immigrants in Ohio’s Springfield, Fox News reported.

While attending an event over the weekend, Biden said, “any president should reject hate in America” and “not incite it.”

Trump’s remarks come a day after he was rushed off of the golf course at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida, after a gunman was discovered by the Secret Service in the bushes.

Donald Trump said policies of Biden and Harris are “destroying” US “by allowing millions of very dangerous migrants to pour into it and destroying our country and cities,” Fox News reported.

He said, “On the outside, we are weak and feeble and not respected by the world anymore.”

Recalling his debate against Kamala Harris last week, Trump lashed out at media. He said that Democrats are “protected by the media.” He said that his last week’s debate on ABC News “was so biased and so out of control.”

He said, “The media is made up of fools that will spew [Democrats’] garbage and spew their sick philosophies and will protect them at all costs, and they can’t believe they get away with it.” Trump said, “Democrats are totally protected by the media.”

Former US President said, “Harris was the one lying about Project 2025, she lied about abortion, she lied about everything.” He said, “She was correcting me.”

He said, “It was three against one.” He also lashed out at David Muir, calling him “a sleeze like the rest of them.”

Trump warned Democrats to watch their rhetoric. He said, “They use highly inflammatory language.” “I can use it too — far better than they can — but I don’t,” he said.

Following the shooting incident near his Florida Golf Course on Sunday, former US President Donald Trump said that he is absolutely “safe and well.” He was playing golf at West Palm Beach’s Trump International Golf Club.

In a fundraising email, Trump wrote, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me,” he said in the email.Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” the Trump Campaign said in a statement on Sunday, according to CNN. (ANI)

Soon after the incident took place, Trump ally Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. of South Carolina spoke with him, and said that he is “good spirits.”

The second assassination attempt against Trump came after he was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania by a gunman who killed one person and injured others before being shot by police on July 13.