US Tightens Visa Screening, Requires Social Media Access for Student Visa Applicants

The US State Department has announced a new policy requiring all applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas to adjust their social media privacy settings to “public” for enhanced vetting. This move aims to strengthen national security and public safety by scrutinising applicants’ online presence more thoroughly, the Spokesperson’s office of the US State Department said in a media note on Thursday (India time).

The new guidelines mandate comprehensive vetting, including online presence, for all student and exchange visitor applicants.

Advertisement

Applicants must make their social media profiles public to facilitate the vetting process, said the State Department, emphasising that every visa adjudication is a national security decision, and the US must remain vigilant to protect its citizens and interests.

Advertisement

“A US visa is a privilege, not a right. We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security,” the State Department stated.

The policy change reflects the US government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens while also adhering to strict standards in the visa issuance process.

The State Department advised applicants to check the relevant embassy or consulate website for appointment availability as overseas posts resume scheduling F, M, and J non-immigrant visa applications.