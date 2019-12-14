The US Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear cases next year that involved the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns and financial records, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster ruling during the presidential election campaign.

The arguments will take place next year in the month of March, and the justices are poised to issue in June as Trump will be campaigning for a second term.

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal attorney, said in a statement, “We are pleased that the Supreme Court granted reviews of the president three pending cases”.

“These cases raise significant constitutional issues”, Sekulow further added.

“We look forward to presenting our written and oral arguments”, he stated.

Trump sued to prevent banks and accounting firms from complying with subpoenas for his records from three committees of the House of Representatives and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

In three separate cases, he has so far lost at every step, but the records have not been turned over pending a final court ruling. Now it will be up to a court that includes two Trump appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, to decide in a case with significant implications regarding a president’s power to refuse a formal request from Congress.

Trump is the first US president since Richard Nixon not to make his tax returns public, claiming they are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have turned to the courts to force the release of his tax returns and other records in cases that are considered a crucial test of the separation of powers.