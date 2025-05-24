US: Students express shock on Trump administration’s decision to bar Harvard University from enrolling international students

Students have expressed their shock and dismay at the Trump administration’s decision to bar Harvard University from enrolling international students.

While speaking to ANI, one of the students at the George Washington University said, “I was definitely shocked, and I think there is a reason to worry about it spreading to other universities in America. I don’t think it’s fair at all, and I’m hopeful that this can be solved before it becomes super widespread.”

Another student from the George Washington University said, “Similarly to my friends, I was very shocked, not necessarily about other things that the Trump administration is doing, because every day there’s something. But specifically, this was very shocking to us, especially because we’re students… I’m very hopeful that eventually it’ll work itself out. Obviously, it’s kind of fresh because it just happened. But I’m sure in a few months, something’ll work itself out.

Calling the order “a shame”, another student said, “This order is frankly, a shame. Many other Americans and I who’ve gone to universities in this country, a key part of our experience is international students. Many great friends, including friends from India, China, and Eastern Europe, and like these people, they helped define my life… I think not only is it a loss to all the people who come to this country to study, it’s a loss to American citizens, and it’s something that we’re all worried about, something that needs to be stopped.”

Another student told ANI, “It’s kind of shocking. I don’t really think it’s very fair. A lot of students all over the world work hard to go to the school where they want to. So I think everybody should be able to choose where they want to continue their education, whether that be at home or in America.”

These remarks follow after Donald Trump administration’s decision to bar Harvard University from enrolling international students.

Following Trump’s order, Harvard University condemned the decision as unlawful and unwarranted and said that the decision “imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars.”

The university has filed a legal complaint and announced plans to seek a temporary restraining order as it pursues all available remedies.

Reassuring its international community, Harvard emphasised its commitment to defending academic freedom and pledged support to those impacted by the decision.

Earlier on Thursday, the White House said, “Enrolling foreign students is a privilege, not a right.” It accused Harvard leadership of turning “their once-great institution into a hot-bed of anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators.”

In a statement to CNN, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, “They have repeatedly failed to take action to address the widespread problems negatively impacting American students and now they must face the consequences of their actions.”

Harvard and the Trump administration have been engaged in a conflict for months as the administration demands the university make changes to the programming of the institution, hiring and administration to remove on-campus antisemitism and remove what it termed “racist ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ practices.” The administration has targeted foreign students and employees, whom it believes were part of the contentious campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

On Friday while speaking to media from the Oval Office on the Harvard issue, US President Trump remarked, “Billions of dollars have been paid to Harvard. How ridiculous is that?… And they have USD 52 billion as an endowment… Harvard’s going to have to change its ways.”