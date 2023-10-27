US strikes Iran-linked targets in Syria; ‘action not linked to Israel-Hamas war,’ says Austin

As Middle East continues to be in a tumultuous situation due to the war in Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, the US Friday said that it struck two facilities in eastern Syria that were being by Iranian forces and its proxies in the region.

In a statement, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the US has carried out “precision self-defense strikes” to protect its defence personnel in Iraq and Syria.

“These Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop. Iran wants to hide its hand and deny its role in these attacks against our forces. We will not let them,” Austin said, adding the US will take further measures if the attacks continued.

The strikes, the US secretary of defence said, were not linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The US strikes were “separate and distinct from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and do not constitute a shift in our approach”, Austin added.

According to Pentagon, a total of 21 US military personnel have been injured in drone and rocket strikes on its military bases in Iran and Syria in the recent days. A civilian contractor, who worked in a US military base, have also died after suffering cardiac arrest while sheltering from an incoming attack.

The attacks against the US and coalition troops have risen significantly in view of the Israel and Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. According to American officials, US personnel have been attacked at least 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

In view of the recent attacks and the war in Gaza, the Pentagon has said that it has about 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq. Additionally, the US has said that 900 more troops have either been deployed or being deployed in the Middle east.

The US has been backing Israel, while Hamas is backed and funded by Iran. The White House has said that US President Joe Biden, in a rare message to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned Tehran against targeting US troops.