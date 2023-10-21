US Sanctions 3 Chinese Firms for Supplying Ballistic Missile Parts to Pakistan

The United States has imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies for their involvement in supplying missile-related components to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, as announced by the State Department on Friday.

The three companies in question are General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd., and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. They have been found to engage in activities that pose a risk of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by Pakistan.

General Technology Limited, as per the statement, has supplied brazing materials, which are utilized in connecting components within ballistic missile rocket engines and in the production of combustion chambers.

Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd. has been involved in supplying mandrels and other machinery, which can be employed in the production of solid-propellant rocket motors and are subject to control by the Missile Technology Control Regime.

Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. has been engaged in supplying D-glass glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth since 2019, all of which find applications in missile systems.

The State Department’s announcement clarified, “Today, we are designating three entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These three entities, based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), have worked to supply missile-applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.”

It further added, “The Department of State is designating General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd., and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. pursuant to E.O. 13382 for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan.”

