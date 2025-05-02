US reiterates support to India, Says firmly stands with India against terrorism

The US has reiterated its support for India against terrorism, saying it firmly stands with India against terrorism.

The US, however, urged India and Pakistan to work together to “de-escalate tensions” that have been on a surge in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 innocent civilians.

Advertisement

“As the President (Donald Trump) articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Modi has our full support,” US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing on Friday.

Advertisement

“The Secretary (Marco Rubio) encouraged to work toward a responsible solution that maintains long-term – I should say – let me correct that – a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia,” Ms Bruce said clarifying that “the Secretary made calls yesterday to the Indian external affairs minister (S Jaishankar) and the Pakistani prime minister (Shehbaz Sharif).

“We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels. And that’s what I have for you, in the sense of the general overview after those phone calls,” Ms Bruce said in response to a question.

Responding to another question if the calls for de-escalation were being heeded, the spokesperson said, “I know that what – all I can say is that – and what has been conveyed here – is that there’s constant involvement. This government is in constant communication. We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties.”