US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the President told in a tweet.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

US President Donald Trump said late Thursday he would go into quarantine after a top aide tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox News that Hope Hicks, one of his closest confidantes, had tested positive and added later on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump were awaiting their own test results.

“She’s a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive,” he added. “Then I just went out with a test. I’ll see — you know, because we spent a lot of time — and the first lady just went out with a test also.”

“In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he tweeted soon after.

As reported by AFP, Hicks was travelling with Trump on Air Force One just this Tuesday to fly to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

She was also with him on the Marine One helicopter Wednesday when he flew back to the White House after a rally in Minnesota.