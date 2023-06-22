US President Biden welcomes PM Modi on his arrival at White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden welcome PM Modi on his arrival at the White House.

Upon his arrival, national anthems of both nations were played as a ceremonial gesture.

Earlier, Indian delegation led by EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives at the White House. NSA Ajit Doval, FS Vinay Kwatra and Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu also present.

Prime Minister narendra Modi will be welcomed with Guard of Honour at the White House. A ceremonial welcome awaist the Indian Prime Minister ahead of a crucial one-on-one meeting he is scheduled to hold with US President Joe Biden.

US delegation led by Vice President Kamala Harris were also at the South Lawns of the White House to welcome PM Modi.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi tweets “Looking forward to today’s talks with US President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations.”