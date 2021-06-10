US President Joe Biden on Thursday revoked executive orders signed by his predecessor Donald Trump targetting TikTok, WeChat and eight other software applications.

It is to be noted that Trump signed executive orders prohibiting transactions with TikTok, WeChat, and eight other communications and financial technology software applications citing national securty concerns.

“President Biden revoked and replaced three E.O.s (executive orders) that aimed to prohibit transactions with TikTok, WeChat, and eight other communications and financial technology software applications; two of these E.O.s are subject to litigation,” the press release issued by the White House stated.

On wednesday, Biden signed a new order and directed the US Commerce Department to instead evaluate software applications connected with “foreign adversaries” under recent US supply-chain security rules “and take action, as appropriate”.

Moreover, the department has been instructed to prepare a report to safeguard Americans’ personal data, including their genetic data, as well as a second report containing additional policy proposals.

“President Biden is right to revoke these Trump administration executive orders, which blatantly violated the First Amendment rights of TikTok and WeChat users in the US,” the American Civil Liberties Union stated.